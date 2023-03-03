Southern Rail have announced delays for services passing through Fratton Railway Station.

Southern Rail have warned customers to allow an extra twenty minutes for their journeys and said this is due to a signal point failure.

Southern Rail said in a Twitter statement: ‘Due to a points failure at Fratton, train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Trains towards Havant will depart from platform two. Our Network Rail colleagues are working to fix this fault.

‘South Western Railway and GWR may also be disrupted. Please check their journey planners prior to departing.’