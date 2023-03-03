News you can trust since 1877
Trains cancelled and delayed due to signal point failure at Fratton

Railway passengers will face delays this morning as trains passing through Fratton Station are cancelled and delayed.

By Joe Buncle
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Southern Rail have announced delays for services passing through Fratton Railway Station.
Southern Rail have warned customers to allow an extra twenty minutes for their journeys and said this is due to a signal point failure.

Southern Rail said in a Twitter statement: ‘Due to a points failure at Fratton, train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

‘Trains towards Havant will depart from platform two. Our Network Rail colleagues are working to fix this fault.

‘South Western Railway and GWR may also be disrupted. Please check their journey planners prior to departing.’

You can find more information about journeys affected on the Southern Rail website. More details to follow.