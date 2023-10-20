Tesco food donations:The Trussell Trust and FareShare are urging people to volunteer in the annual Tesco Food Collection food drive

The Tesco Food Collection is taking place in the supermarket chain’s stores from 30 November to 2 December.

It comes as The Trussell Trust and FareShare face their busiest winter yet, with more people turning to them for support. The Trussell Trust, which has the largest foodbank network in the UK, is expecting to distribute more than 1m emergency food parcels between December and February, while FareShare has more than 1,500 frontline charities on its waiting list seeking food.

During the collection, Portsmouth customers will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work.

Tesco is calling on volunteers to staff its store collection points and to raise awareness of the cause.

Trussell Trust Chief Executive Emma Revie said: “This winter is going to be the toughest yet for the food banks in our network, as they will help approximately 600,000 people and provide an emergency parcel every eight seconds. The teams in our food banks are working tirelessly to ensure everyone receives the support they need, but they cannot do it alone.

“By volunteering at the Tesco Winter Food Collection, you will not only be helping to gather much-needed donations to keep your local food bank going, you’ll also be making a real difference to families who cannot afford the essentials in your community. If you can spare a few hours to volunteer, then please do.”

George Wright, chief executive at FareShare, added: “We anticipate need will keep rising as people continue to struggle to afford the essentials like food and heating this winter. Tesco’s support for FareShare throughout the cost-of-living crisis and the last 11 years has been unwavering, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support in helping drive more donations during what will be a difficult winter for many.

“Volunteers play a huge role in the success of the Tesco Food Collection each year. By giving up just three hours of your time, you can make a huge impact by helping more people understand the importance of donating food to FareShare during this increasingly difficult time.”