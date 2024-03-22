Tuition workshops now available in Portsmouth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Run by Principal Tipu Rahman, who has lived in the Portsmouth area his whole life, the tuition centre offers small group weekly workshop sessions in Maths and English to children aged 4-16.

MagiKats offers out-of-school tutoring in maths and English for any child from pre-school to GCSE. All the teaching materials and resources have been developed and tested on many children around the country. It’s based aroundweekly, interactive workshops that support the school curriculum and provide a core skills development programme. With study skills, thinking skills and problem-solving skills included at every level, the effect of the MagiKats programmes spreads across all subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tipu explains what attracted him to open a MagiKats tuition centre, “I was immediately impressed with the structured learning system and the high-quality materials which allow every child to be treated as an individual. It’s face to face to learning in a safe, accessible and dedicated centre meaning children get away from computer screens. But it’s also fun and social, with mentors who are friendly and intelligent and really enjoy teaching children."

Tipu Rahman, Principal of MagiKats Portsmouth

The materials and system work and benefit all the children who use them and the workshops are really good value for money. The results are that the children’s confidence improves, and parents can be confident that their money is being well spent.”

Tipu describes himself as relaxed but methodical and passionate about his students and their outcomes.