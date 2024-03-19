Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Authentic Brands Group, which has owned Ted Baker since 2022, has issued a statement which says it will continue to trade and fulfill customer orders and that it was in "advanced discussions" with several potential buyers for the Ted Baker brand. Authentic Brands Group said that there had been "damage" done during a partnership with Dutch firm AARC Group, which ran Ted Baker's shops and online business in Europe. No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), the company which trades as Ted Baker, walked away from the AARC deal in January after it claimed its partner had failed to meet its promise to inject cash into the business.

Authentic, which bought Ted Baker in 2022, said that the business had built up "a significant level of arrears". NODL has around 975 employees and runs more than 80 shops and concessions in the UK, including one in Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays. In its statement, Authentic did not say whether any shops or jobs would be lost in the likely administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Despite our tireless efforts, the damage done during a period under AARC in which NODL built up a significant level of arrears was too much to overcome," said Authentic's chief strategy and transition officer John McNamara. "We wish that there could have been a better outcome for the Ted Baker employees and stakeholders. It is hopefully some consolation for customers that NODL will continue to trade online and in stores. We remain focused on securing a new partner to uphold and grow the Ted Baker brand in the UK and Europe where it began."

Hundreds of jobs could be at risk as the owner of Ted Baker filed a motion to appoint administrators to the ailing high street retailer. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

Authentic, which also owns Reebok and Juicy Couture, agreed a £211 million deal to buy Ted Baker off the stock exchange in August 2022. The deal was less than had been considered by Authentic earlier in the year when other potential suitors were circling the fashion brand. It came after years of turmoil at the group. In 2019, Ted Baker business parted ways with its founder Ray Kelvin after allegations of harassment.