Uncertainty over plans for new nail bar in Waterlooville after planning application was withdrawn
Plans for a new nail bar in Waterlooville remain uncertain after a planning application to convert a shop in the town centre was withdrawn.
A change of use application had been submitted by La Moon Spa to convert the ground floor shop of 23 The Precinct nail bar. However this application has now been withdrawn before Havant Borough Council made a decision.
The former travel shop is on the market with Flude Commercial which states that the retail unit is currently under offer.
