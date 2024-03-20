Uncertainty over plans for new nail bar in Waterlooville after planning application was withdrawn

Plans for a new nail bar in Waterlooville remain uncertain after a planning application to convert a shop in the town centre was withdrawn.
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Mar 2024, 11:10 GMT
Former travel shop was set to become a nail bar

A change of use application had been submitted by La Moon Spa to convert the ground floor shop of 23 The Precinct nail bar. However this application has now been withdrawn before Havant Borough Council made a decision.

The former travel shop is on the market with Flude Commercial which states that the retail unit is currently under offer.

