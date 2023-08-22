University of Portsmouth students graduating from business, leadership and human resource management at Portsmouth Guildhall on Monday, July 24. Picture: Sarah Standing (240723-7027)

The Santander X UK Awards 2023 is now open for applications with local start-ups and University-linked businesses having the chance of taking home 12 cash prizes of up to £25,000. This year’s competition has two categories: University, which is for university-linked new businesses looking to launch, and Startup, which targets growing businesses ready to scale up.

In previous years the competition has only been open for university entrepreneurs, but this year applications in the Startup category have been extended to include all UK businesses. A hundred businesses will be shortlisted by October 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These businesses will join a two-day business bootcamp with expert-led sessions, networking, and pitch support. Following the boot camp, all 100 candidates will pitch their business during Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 13-17), where 12 finalists will be selected. The finalists will then pitch live at the National Final in London in December to a high-profile panel of judges, including Mike Regnier, Santander UK Chief Executive and William Vereker, Santander UK Chairman.

There will be six winners overall (three per category), who will win up to £25,000 in funding and automatically progress to the Santander X Global Award, the bank’s international entrepreneurship competition where they will have the opportunity to compete against the best early-stage startups from across Europe and Latin America in Spring 2024.