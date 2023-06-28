University of Portsmouth astrophysicist receives Civic Award for outstanding contribution to local community

Dr Jen Gupta and Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles

Dr Jen Gupta received the award from the new Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Tom Coles, at a special mayor-making ceremony.

An astrophysicist and science communicator based in the University’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation, Jen was recognised for her work to inspire members of the community – particularly children and young people – about astronomy and space, and getting them excited about the Universe we live in.

Jen is passionate about making physics more accessible for everyone. She has delivered talks and workshops to tens of thousands of school children and members of the public, interviewed British astronaut Tim Peake live on stage, given a lecture tour in India for the British Council, and regularly appears on TV and radio to talk about astronomy and science.

Jen said: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to have received this award for the work that I do to share our astrophysics and cosmology research with our local community here in Portsmouth.

‘Of course, none of this work would be possible without the help and support of my colleagues in the ICG, our undergraduate physics students who support our school visits, and all the local school and community partners we work with.’

As Senior Public Engagement and Outreach Fellow, Jen is in charge of the ICG's strategic outreach and public engagement programme, which involves running physics schools outreach programme and managing the Stargazing event at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Since it started in 2011 – Jen started managing the event two years later – at least 12,250 members of the public have attended, including over 5,000 children and young people.

Jen also helped to establish the award-winning Tactile Universe project, which enables blind and visually impaired children and young people to ‘see’ the Universe.

It uses 3D printed tactile images of galaxies which allows children to explore the different shapes of galaxies by feeling them.