University of Portsmouth celebrating major international architecture award

Their £57m Ravelin Sports Centre has won best indoor facility at the 2023 IOC IPC IAKS Architecture Prize for its sustainable and innovative design.

Presented jointly by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), and the International Association for Sports and Leisure Facilities (IAKS), the awards – which took place in Cologne – recognised sporting and leisure facilities globally that set new standards in design.

Out of 22 countries, the Ravelin Sports Centre, situated next to the University Library at the junction of Cambridge Road and Museum Road, was the only facility in the UK to win this prestigious award, and one of only three in the Indoor Facilities category.

Paul Tilley, Director of Sport and Recreation at the University of Portsmouth, said: “It is brilliant to see our fantastic Ravelin Sports Centre receive this international award, recognising our vision and commitment to sustainability, user experience and high-quality design.

“I'm delighted that many years of hard work from multiple teams across the University is being recognised as internationally excellent.

"The impact Ravelin has on our community is huge and shows the power and importance that sport and physical activity has on our daily lives.”

The award-winning centre, which opened last year, has already won the Public Sector Project: Design Stage Award at the BREEAM Awards 2020, and received a top rating of ‘Outstanding’ from BREEAM UK, the world’s leading sustainability assessment for building.

It has also been graded A, the most efficient rating for energy use in buildings, in a recent Display Energy Certificate (DEC) assessment.

One of the UK’s most sustainable sports facilities, Ravelin’s features include creating renewable energy from roof solar panels and internal heat recovery systems, grey water recycling methods by reusing wastewater from showers, hand basins and pools for flushing toilets,waste water drainage by creating an urban orchard, and having a biodiverse grassed roof.

Its facilities include a 175 station gym, an eight court sports hall, an eight lane 25m swimming pool, multi-purpose fitness class studios, squash courts, a ski simulator and a climbing wall