‘Unless we galvanise, we have no voice’ – call for unity as Central South business leaders gather

Retaining talent to sustain the future of marine and maritime businesses in the Central South region was one of the key issues under discussion at the Business South Business Leaders Breakfast.
By Simon Carter
Published 24th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Members of the panel at the Business South Business Leaders Breakfast at the Southampton International Boat Show

The panel discussion, which took place during the Southampton International Boat Show, was led by Lee Peck of Lee Peck Media.

The panel consisted of: Lesley Robinson OBE, CEO British Marine; Hannah Prowse, CEO, Portsmouth Naval Base Property Trust; Ian Palacio, Business Development Manager, Portsmouth International Port; Ashley Highfield, CEO, Oyster Yachts; Andy Tourell, Head of Sustainable Logistics, Ocean Infinity; Satvir Kaur, Leader, Southampton City Council; Linda Jacques, Partner, Lester Aldridge.

A wide-ranging discussion covered everything from the long-term effects of Brexit to the issues surrounding retention of talent in the Central South.

Hannah Prowse said encouraging people to come into the marine and maritime sector was a key focus, and it was important for the industry to “pull together across the Central South” region to gain the attention of government.

“Unless we galvanise, we have no voice. Collectively we have the power to speak to government,” she stated.

Ian Palacio highlighted a Business South initiative that will see job opportunities in the marine and maritime based logistics promoted to school leavers and returners to the jobs market.

Leigh-Sara Timberlake, Group CEO of Business South, said: “Southampton International Boat Show is a key event in the Central South and we were delighted to bring together business leaders from across our geography to hear from our panel of speakers.

“Talent retention in the region and flexibility when it comes to the apprenticeship levy remain important topics for us to champion – together we are stronger.”