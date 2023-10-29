Vehicle ploughs into post box in front of Clarence Parade Pier arcade
A car has ploughed into a post box outside the front of Clarence Parade Pier arcade.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:46 GMT
The police were called just after 6pm on October 27 to reports of a single vehicle collision.
The incident took place in Clarence Esplanade and it involved a black Audi A1.
A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.