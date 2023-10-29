News you can trust since 1877
Vehicle ploughs into post box in front of Clarence Parade Pier arcade

A car has ploughed into a post box outside the front of Clarence Parade Pier arcade.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 29th Oct 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 13:46 GMT
The police were called just after 6pm on October 27 to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The incident took place in Clarence Esplanade and it involved a black Audi A1.

A 17-year-old male suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

To report an emergency, contact the police on 999. If the incident is not an emergency, call 101 or report it online.

