Vic Clements retires after working for 62 years in Botley with Hampshire waste management firm CSG
Vic Clements has hung up his high-vis and work boots after an incredible 62 years with waste management specialist CSG.
Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister and The Queen hadn’t even reached the end of her first decade of her reign when Vic joined CSG’s Botley-based team in 1960.
He started as a yard man before spending most of his lengthy career as a driver’s mate, visiting customers to assist with their domestic sewage.
Vic returned to the yard later on before calling it a day at the end of August at the age of the 85.
A man of simple pleasures, Vic was sent on his way from CSG with his favourite cigarettes and beer.
Vic said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed my long time with CSG. It was great to be a part of such a wonderful team and I enjoyed helping to keep the trucks on the road.
‘I miss being active and keeping my mind busy. I still often think about what needs to be done on site and wonder how things are going without me.
‘I'll keep in touch and look forward to seeing everyone soon.’
Steve Hicks, CSG’s HR director said: ‘Vic has been an incredible stalwart of CSG. He was like a sheet anchor – you visited Botley and he was there.
‘We’re proud to have very high retention at CSG with a few people on 30-plus or even 40-plus years of service but, even so, I’m not sure we’ll ever see the like of Vic again.
‘He never had a day off sick in 62 years. He was just incredibly consistent and a legend around the Botley site.’
Vic was such a familiar face on the CSG waste disposal rounds that he was regularly invited to family weddings and Christenings.
Steve added: ‘People tend to get to know their drivers and Vic had a little black book with all of his customers’ particular requirements.
‘He was incredibly helpful. That is his approach to life.
‘He was issued a red, white and grey CSG company tie about 50 years ago and wore it until his last day!
‘He has the most brutal handshake you’ll ever encounter. I think the job has helped to keep him active and healthy.
‘He’s a really happy go lucky chap and nothing is too much trouble. Vic has his own workshop and would repair things on site as required, which was a really valuable service.
‘We’ll miss Vic at Botley but I’m sure he will be checking in on us.’
CSG operates waste management vehicles in the UK, providing domestic and industrial waste collection, recovery and processing services from 27 sites. It employs more than 500 people nationally