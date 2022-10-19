Harold Macmillan was Prime Minister and The Queen hadn’t even reached the end of her first decade of her reign when Vic joined CSG’s Botley-based team in 1960.

He started as a yard man before spending most of his lengthy career as a driver’s mate, visiting customers to assist with their domestic sewage.

Vic Clements with the Botley team

Vic returned to the yard later on before calling it a day at the end of August at the age of the 85.

A man of simple pleasures, Vic was sent on his way from CSG with his favourite cigarettes and beer.

Vic said: ‘I thoroughly enjoyed my long time with CSG. It was great to be a part of such a wonderful team and I enjoyed helping to keep the trucks on the road.

‘I miss being active and keeping my mind busy. I still often think about what needs to be done on site and wonder how things are going without me.

Vic Clements has hung up his high-vis and work boots after an incredible 62 years with waste management specialist CSG. Vic dancing with transport co-ordinator Jayne Loader

‘I'll keep in touch and look forward to seeing everyone soon.’

Steve Hicks, CSG’s HR director said: ‘Vic has been an incredible stalwart of CSG. He was like a sheet anchor – you visited Botley and he was there.

‘We’re proud to have very high retention at CSG with a few people on 30-plus or even 40-plus years of service but, even so, I’m not sure we’ll ever see the like of Vic again.

‘He never had a day off sick in 62 years. He was just incredibly consistent and a legend around the Botley site.’

Vic was such a familiar face on the CSG waste disposal rounds that he was regularly invited to family weddings and Christenings.

Steve added: ‘People tend to get to know their drivers and Vic had a little black book with all of his customers’ particular requirements.

‘He was incredibly helpful. That is his approach to life.

‘He was issued a red, white and grey CSG company tie about 50 years ago and wore it until his last day!

‘He has the most brutal handshake you’ll ever encounter. I think the job has helped to keep him active and healthy.

‘He’s a really happy go lucky chap and nothing is too much trouble. Vic has his own workshop and would repair things on site as required, which was a really valuable service.

‘We’ll miss Vic at Botley but I’m sure he will be checking in on us.’

