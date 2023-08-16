Preparations are well underway to bring Victorious Festival 2023 to Southsea Common, from Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27. The festival – which this year includes headliners such as Mumford and Sons and Kasabian – draws thousand to the city each year.

To accomodate the influx, Portsmouth City Council has put some temporary road closures and diversions in place to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Stages for Victorious Festival 2023 starting to be erected on Southsea Common on Thursday, August 10. Picture: Sarah Standing

We’ve put together a list of all the roads which will be closed in Portsmouth over the August bank holiday weekend, and the festival period beginning on Thursday, August 24.

Temporary prohibition of vehicles – Thursday to Tuesday, 8.00am to 8.00pm

Clarence Esplanade: From the flood gate (west) to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way (west of the entrance to Pyramids car park).

Avenue de Caen: In its entirety.

Victorious Festival on Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Windsor

Serpentine Way: In its entirety.

Victoria Avenue (Southbound): From its junction with Bellevue Terrace

Victoria Avenue Spur: In its entirety.

Friday to Sunday – 10.30pm to 11.59pm

Duisbesrg Way: From its junction with Clarence Parade 100 metres south-east of its junction with Pier Road to Festival car park exit.

Clarence Parade: In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way: In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way Spur: In its entirety.

Clarence Esplanade: From west of its junction with Jack Cockerill Way to its junction with The Dell.

Temporary prohibition of vehicles (except taxis and buses) – Friday to Sunday from 10.30pm to 11.59pm

Portland Road: In its entirety

Clarendon Road: From the junction of Richmond Road to its junction with Portland Road (except for taxis and buses on the eastbound carriageway).

Temporary prohibition of vehicles (at the discretion of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary)

Pier Road: From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Clarence Esplanade (except buses and Park & Ride Shuttle buses).

Temporary prohibition of through traffic (except for resident egress) – Friday – Sunday, 10.00am - 10.30pm

The Portsmouth City Council website states: “As and when required for crowd safety, to accommodate large volumes of pedestrians in the carriageway. This restriction shall apply only at such times and to such extent as shall from time to time be indicated by traffic signs and will be removed as soon as is safe to do so.”

Clarence Parade: From its junction with Lennox Road South to its junction with Osborne Road.

Friday to Sunday, 10.30pm to 11.59pm

South Parade: From its junction with Burgoyne Road to its junction with Jack Cockerill Way.

Florence Road: From its junction with South Parade to its junction with Clarence Road.

Lennox Road South: In its entirety.

Auckland Road East: In its entirety.

Palmerston Road: From its junction with Clarence Parade to its junctions with Auckland Road West & Auckland Road East.

Villiers Road: From its junction of Palmerston Road to its junction with Lennox Road South.

Maple Road: In its entirety.

The Circle: South of its junctions with Clarendon Road.

The Vale: In its entirety.

Netley Road: In its entirety.

Osborne Road: From its junction of Clarendon Road to its junction with Duisburg Way/Clarence Parade (except buses & Taxis).

Serpentine Road: In its entirety.

Elphinstone Road: In its entirety.

Ashburton Road: In its entirety.

Shaftesbury Road: In its entirety.

Nightingale Road: In its entirety.

Western Parade: In its entirety

Ashby Place: In its entirety.

Croxton Road: In its entirety.

Duisburg Way: In its entirety (except for westbound vehicles exiting the festival car park when safe and practicable to do so).

Pier Road: From its junction with Duisburg Way to its junction with Long Curtain Road.

Temporary prohibition of loading and waiting – 8.00am on Thursday 24 to 8.00am on Monday 28

Clarence Esplanade: From the flood gate (west), including 3 spaces to the west of the flood gates, to its junction with South Parade.

Avenue de Caen: In its entirety.

Jack Cockerill Way Spur: Parking bay on the east side.

Victoria Avenue: In its entirety (except for taxis, buses and vehicles dropping off and picking up).

Victoria Avenue Spur: In its entirety (except for coaches and vehicles relocated as part of the vehicle removal program).

The Dell: In its entirety.

Duisburg Way: From a point 5 metres east of the Festival Site entry exit for 10 metres (2 spaces).

Monday 28, 8.00am to Tuesday 29, 8.00pm

Clarence Esplanade: From the flood gate (west) including 3 bays to the west of the Flood Gate (West), to Avenue de Caen.

Temporaray prohibition of vehicles (to facilitate camp and ride shuttle bus provision – Thursday – Monday, 8.00am to 8.00am

The Dell (Southbound): In its entirety.

Clarence Esplanade (Eastbound): From its junction with The Dell to its junction with South Parade.

Temporary suspension of one way (westbound camp and ride shuttle buses only) – Thursday to Monday, 8.00am to 8.00am

Temporary reversal of one way (from eastbound to Southbound) - Friday to Sunday, 8.00am to 11.59am

Auckland Road West: From its junction with Netley Road to Palmerston Road.

Temporary suspension of cycle lane (to facilitate camp and ride shuttle bus provision) Thursday to Monday, 8.00am to 8.00am

South Parade (Eastbound): From opposite its junction with Clarendon Road to its junction with Clarence Esplanade.

Clarence Esplanade: From its junction with South Parade to its junction with The Dell.