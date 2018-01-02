Vision of the future for optician

AN OPTICIAN has announced big plans to expand in 2018.

The owner of the independent business, based in Gosport, has written out a steadfast resolution as the team plans to expand its practice this year.

Tombs & Allen can be found at 5 Portland Buildings on Stoke Road.

Customers have praised the independent for its attention to detail and customer care technique.

Its popularity has meant a surge in demand, which has led the firm to further expand its offering with a new examination room to meet the customer demand.

The company was founded by Jacqueline Tombs.

Jacqueline retired from her post 18 months ago and Patrick Allen, who has worked for the company for more than 21 years, has been appointed as sole owner of the practice.

Patrick said: ‘We pride ourselves on meeting the needs of our customers and want to ensure everyone has a positive experience when they come to us for their eye care.

‘It’s important to reduce waiting times for customers to be seen by our optometrists and to maintain regular check-ups on the health of their eyes.

‘By having a new examination room, we can reduce waiting times and improve customer satisfaction.

‘The wide range of services we offer means that we are able to meet the needs of our customers, from the very young to those in later life.

‘We encourage people to have regular eye examinations so we can monitor any changes in vision which can be difficult to spot, particularly in the very young.

’Working closely with local GP practices and the QA hospital we provide full eye examinations and screening for our patients.

‘In 2018 we will be able to help even more patients.’