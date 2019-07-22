Volvo recalls nearly 70,000 cars in UK over fire risk

VOLVO have announced that nearly 70,000 cars are being recalled over a fire risk related to an engine problem.

The manufacturer announced that the issue affects certain models released between 2014 and 2019 and that 500,000 cars are being recalled across the world.

In a statement Volvo said: ‘Investigations by Volvo Cars have identified that in very rare cases, the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform on certain model year 2014-2019 vehicles with four-cylinder diesel engines.

‘In the most extreme cases, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur.

‘The issue affects 69,616 cars in the UK. Volvo is contacting all affected customers.

‘We are taking full responsibility to ensure the highest quality and safety standards of our cars.

‘We will do our utmost to perform this action without any unnecessary inconvenience to our customers, and we apologise for the inconvenience caused and are grateful for our customers' cooperation.’

According to Sky News the affected vehicles involved in the recall were produced between 2014 and 2019 and have 2-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engines.

This includes:

- S60

- S80

- S90

- V40

- V60

- V70

- V90

- XC60

- XC90

Customers who have bought the affected models will receive a letter from Volvo and they will be urged to contact their local dealership to get the issue fixed.