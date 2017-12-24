Waste issue is at tipping point, firm stresses

A WASTE MANAGEMENT firm is teaming up with the Local Government Association (LGA) to catch fly-tippers following a ‘Christmas epidemic’.

Hippo, based at Lakeside in Portsmouth, is encouraging the public to look at ethical ways of disposing of their waste following the Christmas holidays.

At the end of December the region sees an increase in waste as the number of bin collections reduces heavily over the Christmas period.

The firm is teaming up with the LGA to help implement a more effective legal system to catch fly-tippers after learning that, each year, there are 900,000 reported incidents across the UK.

Hippo reported a 28 per cent decrease in prosecutions, despite revealing that fly-tipping is on the rise.

The company said that people are still illegally dumping waste and getting away with it. As normal service resumes, the firm is urging the public to rid their rubbish legally.