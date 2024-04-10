From motorcycle stunt and tricks to a nail-biting roller-skating performance, there is something for everyone at Circus Extreme which is currently set up on Southsea Common. The circus will be along the seafront until April 21 with a number of shows on offer. The News went to see some of the acts that are part of the show and it was amazing to see the talent being showcased.
Here are 10 pictures of Circus Extreme:
Circus Extreme is currently showing on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, until April 21, 2024. Pictured is: (front) Singer Katie Shepherd with dancers. Picture: Sarah Standing (090424-61) Photo: Sarah Standing
Circus Extreme is currently showing on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, until April 21, 2024. Pictured is: Avanzi. Picture: Sarah Standing (090424-7282) Photo: Sarah Standing
Circus Extreme is currently showing on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, until April 21, 2024. Picture: Sarah Standing (090424-9997) Photo: Sarah Standing
Circus Extreme is currently showing on Southsea Common, Portsmouth, until April 21, 2024. Pictured is: Tetiana Kundyk. Picture: Sarah Standing (090424-7234) Photo: Sarah Standing