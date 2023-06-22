Waterlooville accountants out to ‘bust the myths’ surrounding their profession by hosting careers day

Heelan Associates is hosting a careers day

Heelan Associates is hosting a careers day aimed at inspiring individuals to consider a career in accountancy and bookkeeping.

The Waterlooville firm’s business services director, Dan Heelan, is hoping to dispel the myth that accountancy is a boring profession – suitable only for those who took an academic route early in their career.

He is hoping to highlight the opportunities available to those willing to invest just two evenings a week for two years at college, alongside full-time work.

The company have found fewer people are opting for accounting careers, a situation Heelan wants to change.

Taking place at the Waterlooville office next Monday (June 24) from 10am until 1pm, the event will target both experienced professionals seeking a career change and youngsters considering their future career paths.

Many members of the Heelan Associates team have diverse backgrounds, starting their careers in industries such as beauty and retail, proving that individuals from non-traditional paths can excel in the industry.

Dan Heelan said: ‘Accountancy has long been seen as a profession that requires years of study and a specific educational background.

‘We want to bust these myths and show that anyone, regardless of their prior experience, can change careers and succeed in this industry.

‘From an accountancy point of view, it can take just two evenings a week at college over a few years while still being able to work full-time to get you started.’

Colleagues from Heelan Associates who have both gone down both traditional and non-traditional routes will be on hand to share their personal stories and advice on transitioning into the accounting industry.

The accounting industry has experienced significant challenges in recruitment over recent years, from rising salaries to skills shortages.

Dan added: ‘We want to show young people that there are multiple entry points into accountancy and that a successful career can be built upon transferable skills gained from various industries.

‘By nurturing a diverse and inclusive workforce, we can create a vibrant and dynamic profession that meets the evolving needs of businesses.’