Waterlooville firm shortlisted for Employer of the Year in national awards ceremony

Heelan Associates is a finalist for the Employer of the Year category in the Accounting Excellence Awards

Heelan Associates, an accounting firm based in Waterlooville, has been revealed as a finalist for the Employer of the Year in the Accounting Excellence Awards.

Taking place in early October in London, the awards celebrate excellence and innovation within the accounting profession.

With a total of 24 categories, the event recognises outstanding achievements from firms and individuals across the industry.

Dan Heelan, director of Heelan Associates, emphasised how important it is to him personally to be acknowledged as a great employer.

He said: "As a director, my priority has always been to create an environment where our team members feel valued, supported, and inspired to excel in their careers.

"Being shortlisted for the Employer of the Year award is a testament to our commitment to our employees' wellbeing and success.”

Dan and his team have consistently strived to go above and beyond in providing a workplace that encourages professional growth and fosters a sense of excitement about the work they do.

Through flexible working, regular training sessions, and a collaborative work culture, the firm has worked hard to create a highly motivated and passionate team.

In the Employer of the Year category, Heelan Associates will be competing with five other finalists within the accounting and finance industry.

The Accounting Excellence Awards are a prestigious annual event that gathers professionals and businesses from across the accounting industry to celebrate excellence, innovation, and best practices.

Sponsored by QuickBooks, a leading accounting software provider, the awards represent a hallmark of recognition for outstanding achievements within the field.

Dan said: ‘This nomination for Employer of the Year serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to their team's welfare and success.

"Regardless of the final outcome, the recognition as a finalist in this prestigious category is extremely rewarding and will allow us to recruit talent that are passionate about joining a team that truly values them.