Waterlooville Leisure Centre given £200,000 boost from Community Infrastructure Levy

The money has been raised through the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), which is in place to ensure local communities, particularly those affected by new developments, are provided with services, facilities and infrastructure.This year’s allocations have focused on health and fitness improvements, active travel improvements, greater opportunities for play for children of all abilities, and supporting the district to become greener faster – as outlined in the Council Plan priorities.Significant funding has been allocated towards establishing temporary consulting rooms at Bishops Waltham Doctor’s Surgery (£217,000), as well as the redevelopment of Waterlooville Leisure Centre (£200,000).Meadowside Leisure Centre in Whiteley is also set for an upgrade, with £60,000 of CIL funding allocated to install air source heat pumps and solar panels that will reduce the facility’s carbon footprint.Thirteen community projects across the district are also set to receive a boost, with between £10,000 and £50,000 allocated for a range of benefits.Among those is Swanmore Allotments, which will receive £12,100 to help upgrade allotment facilities with new drainage, a composting toilet, fencing and more.There is also £40,000 to support new energy efficiency measures at Jubilee Hall in Bishops Waltham.Cllr Jackie Porter, Cabinet Member for Place and the Local Plan, said: “Ensuring that local communities benefit from development in their area is at the heart of the community infrastructure levy funding.“We’re really pleased with the applications we’ve received this year, which show the breadth of initiatives that the Levy can find – we're particularly pleased that it is also widely spread across the district too”.Allocations also include up to £410,000 towards the refurbishment of public toilets across the district.