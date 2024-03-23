Waterlooville Shoe Zone empty shop to become new Premier corner shop as unit set for transformation
and live on Freeview channel 276
As previously reported, the Shoezone shop at 290 London Road in the main precinct in Waterlooville shut in May 2023 as the company cut costs by shutting shops which were deemed unprofitable, along with 400 other stores around the country including in Fareham.
It was previously thought that the venue could become an eatery after Tapasweny Ltd applied to Havant Borough Council for a license to sell alcohol in the shop last November. However, passers-by will now notice that the shop window bears a sign with branding from corner shop chain Premier - with a message which reads "store coming."
It is not yet known when the new shop will open.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.