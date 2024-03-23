Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As previously reported, the Shoezone shop at 290 London Road in the main precinct in Waterlooville shut in May 2023 as the company cut costs by shutting shops which were deemed unprofitable, along with 400 other stores around the country including in Fareham.

The former Shoezone shop in Waterlooville is set to become a Premier corner shop.

It was previously thought that the venue could become an eatery after Tapasweny Ltd applied to Havant Borough Council for a license to sell alcohol in the shop last November. However, passers-by will now notice that the shop window bears a sign with branding from corner shop chain Premier - with a message which reads "store coming."

