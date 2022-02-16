Waterlooville social media mogul hits 800,000 followers on LinkedIn as he expands his sales training company

Daniel Disney, from Waterlooville, started his LinkedIn page, The Daily Sales in 2015 and has just surpassed 800,000 followers.

It started as a side hustle in 2015, through which he would share memes, blog posts and top tips for salespeople during evenings and weekends along his sales manager job.

Daniel quit his job in 2017, taking the leap into self-employment and since then, has built an empire through the platform and has become well known across the world for being an expert in using social media to close sales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 35-year-old has also published two books on using LinkedIn for business, with his first being centred around how he closed a million-pound sale on the platform.

He runs a LinkedIn training business and has trained over 1,000 people – both working in sales and running their own businesses – in social selling, helping to generate millions of pounds worth of sales since launching.

He said: ‘The Daily Sales is based on three key fundamentals – humour, motivation and education. Humour because sales and selling can be stressful, so sometimes it’s the little things that put a smile on your face throughout the day that get you through, motivation because even the most practised salespeople sometimes need a little push when things get tough, and education to teach people the best sales tactics to help them use the platform in the best way they can and ultimately make money.

‘That’s been the same since the start and I think that sticking to our values there has helped maintain that level of growth.’

He believes the consistent growth of his page is down to understanding how the site works, what people are looking for and adapting to any changes in the algorithm to maintain that growth.

As LinkedIn has evolved and has added new features, such as video livestreaming and data insights, Daniel has adapted accordingly, using the livestream feature to conduct interviews with authors and experts in their fields.

Daniel hit another milestone at the end of last year as he moved into his first office and plans to expand his team throughout 2022 to continue the growth of the company.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron