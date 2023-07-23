Bloom mascot, Maggie the sausage dog

After a rigorous evaluation process, Bloom has been accepted as a member of the exclusive Good Florist Guide, the gold standard of floristry and likened to receiving a Michelin star award.

It is the only quality kitemark in the world that not only checks and accredits all their members but re-checks every year to make sure they are maintaining standards.

Owner Helena Palmer and her team had to prove that every part of their business was as impressive as their flowers, right down to their delivery van and approach to sustainability, in order to meet the strict criteria of not just offering gorgeous designs but also the best service and value for bespoke floristry and flowers.

Helena said: “We are ecstatic to be accepted into the Good Florist Guide.

"We are passionate about floristry and put our heart and soul into everything we do - the flowers we source, the creative designs, and the quality and the service we give to each of our customers.

"Our job is all about making people happy. It is wonderful to have this recognised.”

The Bloom team has a mascot, Maggie the sausage dog, who can be found in Fareham’s High Street shop.

The Good Florist Guide was established by Editor of The Florist Magazine, Caroline Marshall-Foster, as a way of ensuring consumers can access top quality floristry from businesses that value excellent customer service and value for money.