The Spinnaker Tower lit up in Foster Portsmouth colours

The council's fostering service will also be holding its spring drop-in foster carer recruitment event on May 20 at the Holiday Inn Express at Farlington (10am-1pm) enabling visitors to discover the rewards of fostering and the difference they can make to the lives of Portsmouth's vulnerable children and young people.

Foster Care Fortnight was founded by the UK’s leading fostering charity The Fostering Network to raise awareness of the transformational power of fostering, to support fostering services and to showcase the commitment, passion and dedication of foster carers.

This year's campaign theme is fostering communities.

The Foster Portsmouth (FP) flag will be flown outside The Civic Offices, and The Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth Central Library and the Isambard Brunel car park will all be lit up in FP's blue and orange brand colours during the two-week campaign to raise awareness of the need for additional foster carers to provide loving homes.

Cllr Suzy Horton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member of Children, Families and Education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘We need more people to provide loving homes for the children and young people who find themselves in need in our city.

‘We particularly need foster carers for older children, sibling groups and children seeking asylum, although we'd love to hear from anyone who has room in their home and their hearts to care for vulnerable children.’

Cllr Horton continued: ‘The national Foster Care Fortnight campaign raises awareness of the vital role fostering plays and the rewards it can bring. It also allows us to celebrate our foster carers and the inspiration they provide to the next generation.’

The recruitment event will enable people living in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas who wish to find out more about fostering to talk directly to existing foster carers and to hear first-hand the difference they could make.

One previous recruitment event attendee said: ‘Attending and hearing stories from the foster families and their enthusiasm for what they do has made my mind up."

Foster carer Rachel commented: ‘Over time we have seen our young person develop pride, self-esteem, motivation and self-confidence. He has a very different future now and we are very proud of him.’

