Wedding snaps that will go down in his – and her – story

When he’s not taking a lot of the pictures that you see in The News every day, photographer Habibur Rahman is capturing memories of special occasions across Hampshire.

Habibur, who owns the business His & Her Story Photography, says his aim is ‘to capture those moments that last a lifetime’ – whether that’s at a wedding, christening, corporate party or a family photoshoot.

With 20 years’ experience in photography capturing people’s lives and experiences, Habibur is now taking bookings for all manner of events in 2018.

He says: ‘We love stories that inspire us, captivate our hearts and minds – experiences we can learn from, challenges people have faced or simply how people have met and fell in love.’

‘Whether it’s for a small party or your big day, our adaptive style means that we tailor our style to suit your needs – from staged and formal photography to a documentary-styled approach.’

Simon and Jen Poynton, who married in June at Portsmouth Register Office, hired Habibur to photograph their wedding party.

Simon and Jen Lets celebrate PPP-170812-152654006

‘Habibur was very relaxed, which was perfect,’ says Simon, who lives at Purbrook. ‘We wanted something which was not too formal, and someone to just snap away pictures of the night, and that’s what we got.’

‘He was very friendly and very positive.’

Another happy couple are Foysol and Julie Iftekar, who got married at the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton in September.

‘Habibur made us feel really comfortable,’ says Foysol, who is from North End, Portsmouth.

‘He did a pre-shoot for us so that when it came to the wedding, we had already got to know him a bit better.’

Other services that His & Her Story offers include pop-up and mobile studio shoots, as well as photo restoration and art portraits. It also offers free consultations, whatever your occasion.

For a full list of products and prices, e-mail info@hisandherstory.co.uk or call 07727 277 524. You can also fill out a contact form at hisandherstory.co.uk.

Foysol and Julie