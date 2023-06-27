News you can trust since 1877
Wenzel's bakery opens at Whiteley Shopping Centre

A recent addition to Whiteley Shopping Centre has gone down a treat – with customers flocking to the new eatery.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:44 BST

Wenzel’s Bakery has been added to the list of businesses that operate out of the centre, opening its doors on June 1 much to the delight of shoppers heading down to get their hands on some sweet treats. The bakery, which began trading in 1975 as a family business based in North West London, has expanded to over 100 stores in locations including Hertfordshire, Berkshire, and Buckinghamshire.

Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Wenzel’s really has gone down a treat with our visitors which is no surprise given their selection of affordable yet delicious sweet and savoury goods, as well as wide range of hot and cold drinks.

Whiteley Shopping Centre has added a brand new bakery.
‘It’s great to welcome another popular store to our existing food and beverage offering and we have no doubt that our visitors will continue to enjoy their

delicacies for years to come.’

The bakery is currently situated between TUI and Subway and it is open from 7am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays. It is just one of as number of different places to go if you are looking for something to eat and other restaurants and cafes include Prezzo, Wildwood, Wagamama, Bar and Block, Five Guys and Starbucks.

To find out more information, visit the shopping centre’s website by clicking the link.

Whiteley Shopping Centre has added a brand new bakery.
