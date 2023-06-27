Mia Gordon, centre director at Whiteley, said: ‘Wenzel’s really has gone down a treat with our visitors which is no surprise given their selection of affordable yet delicious sweet and savoury goods, as well as wide range of hot and cold drinks.

‘It’s great to welcome another popular store to our existing food and beverage offering and we have no doubt that our visitors will continue to enjoy their

The bakery is currently situated between TUI and Subway and it is open from 7am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 8am to 5pm on Sundays. It is just one of as number of different places to go if you are looking for something to eat and other restaurants and cafes include Prezzo, Wildwood, Wagamama, Bar and Block, Five Guys and Starbucks.