We're looking for the best of the best in the Portsmouth region with the launch of The News Business Excellence Awards

The awards are a highlight of the south coast’s business calendar and, after a couple of years of pandemic disruption, are back in their traditional February date at The Guildhall in Portsmouth.

Businesses of all sizes and sectors - along with the individuals who make them a success - are invited to send in their nominations from today in what is our 21st year of recognising, rewarding and celebrating success in Portsmouth and surrounding areas.

The University of Portsmouth Business School is once more joining us as headline sponsor for the awards which will culminate in a special night on February 10, 2023.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022. Pictured is: (l-r) awards host Anjana Gadgil, sponsor Jo Sawford, business director at Solent LEP with Overall Business of the Year winner Daryn Brewer from Pro Pods. Picture: Sarah Standing

Editor Mark Waldron said: ‘It’s with an enormous amount of pleasure and anticipation that we today officially launch our Business Excellence Awards for 2023. For more than two decades we have been shining the spotlight of success on the amazing businesses and business leaders who make our region such a vibrant place to work. But despite their longevity, every year we consistently celebrate some incredible achievements among companies who have shown exceptional growth, innovation or an outstanding contribution to the community in which they operate.

‘I know that there are many pressures impacting on our region’s economy, with some sectors being harder hit than others. But whenever I talk to businesses - despite these challenges - I come away with a mood of a determination to overcome the hardships and and an optimism for the future. It is only right that The News will continue to do what we do to support local business and these awards are our way of applauding what they do.’Categories for the Business Excellence Awards include start-up, small, medium and large businesses of the year. Judges will also be welcoming entries for the businesses doing the most to be sustainable and those supporting their local communities along with global, retail, manufacturing/engineering, leisure/culture and top visitor attraction/event.

Professor Jeremy Howells, deputy vice-chancellor for research, innovation and external relations, University of Portsmouth said: ‘With a personal and professional interest in enterprise and innovation, I am truly excited at the opportunity of Portsmouth Business School being headline sponsor of The News Business Excellence Awards 2023.‘I know the positive impact the Business School has had on our city, educating many of our local business leaders, engaging with businesses of all sizes and sectors, offering support with government grants and training initiatives, providing access to experts and our talented students, as well as hosting networking events and open days.‘It feels only right to continue this positivity by sponsoring these awards, which shines a light on our excellent businesses and business people, and to share their success stories.’

The awards will also celebrate the best company to work for through the Employer of the Year category, along with individual categories of entrepreneur, young entrepreneur and trainee/apprentice.

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 with special guest Lauren Steadman MBE. Picture: Sarah Standing

For more information go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk.

All the winners of The News Business Excellence Awards 2022 Picture: Sarah Standing