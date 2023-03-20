News you can trust since 1877
Westlands Farm Shop brings back its popular lambing event during Easter school holidays for first time since Covid hit

A farm shop is set to welcome families from across the region for the return of its spring lambing event.

Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:30 GMT

Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield is hosting its popular lambing event after two years of it not going ahead.

Families are invited to meet the new-born lambs and learn about Westlands Farm in the spring sunshine. The lambing event will take place during the Easter school holidays from the April 1-4, 10am-4pm.

The shop will be hosting a barbecue with meat straight from the butchery to the grill, and there will be plenty of activities for visitors to get involved with such as welly-wanging, giant tic tac toe, and a bouncy castle.

Westlands Farm Shop in Shedfield is hosting its popular lambing event from April 1-4, 2023
The team at Westlands Farm has been busy looking after the ewes ahead of the birth of the new arrivals which includes vaccinating the flock to make sure the lambs are protected from diseases that can be fatal, such as tetanus.

Farm shop owner Kayleigh Collett said: ‘We are really excited to welcome families and visitors from across Hampshire to come and say hello to the lambs. We haven’t been able to host our annual lambing event since before the Covid-19 pandemic and we are really looking forward to it. We know many of our customers have really missed this spring event. There will be lots of different things for people to enjoy and we are really looking forward to a community and family focused event. Everyone is welcome.’

For health reasons pregnant women should not attend this event.

For more information about Westlands’ lambing event, visit its social media pages on Facebook and Instagram: @WestlandsFarmShop

