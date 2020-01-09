Wetherspoons has launched its own 'build-your-own' breakfast

Have your say

If you’re a fan of both Wetherspoons and a full English breakfast, but fussy about what is put on your plate, then this could be the answer.

Wetherspoons has recently launched a ‘build-you-own breakfast’ feature on their app, allowing you to choose what sort of brekkie you have.

Fancy building your own Wetherspoons breakfast?

What items can I have?

Breakfast items include the typical staples you’d expected to find on a fry-up, including sausages, bacon, eggs, beans, hash browns mushrooms, tomatoes and toast.

It’s worth noting that you get one portion of egg, toast or sausages, but the hash browns, tomato, bacon and mushrooms all come in portions of two.

You can choose seven items on the app, and then your tailored breakfast will be brought to your table.

READ MORE: A cheese-themed hotel has opened in the UK

The free Wetherspoons app is available to download both on the App Store and Google Play.

How much does it cost?

The breakfast costs an average of £3.65, but prices do vary by branch.

Where can I get a tailored breakfast?

The innovative breakfast choice is currently being trialled in 100 Wetherspoons branches, so you will need to check whether your local pub is offering it if you want to build your own fry-up.

Excited fans

Fans of Wetherspoons took to Twitter to express their delight with the option to tailor their own breakfast.

READ MORE: A new karaoke club is opening in Southsea

One Twitter user commented: ‘Seriously need to find out my closest @jdwtweetsuk that do the create your own breakfast. Only 100 pubs are trialling it so can’t see me being that lucky.’

Another tweeted: ‘Build your own breakfast at Wetherspoons what a game changer #revolutionary.’

The option of hash browns on the menu also appealed to numerous customers, with one tweeting: ‘Apparently Wetherspoons now do a build your own breakfast so 2020 is already a winner and I can’t wait for plates upon plates of hash browns.’

Another tweeted: ‘Been tagged in the customised Wetherspoons breakfast post several times, fair to say people understand my love for hash browns.’