Whiteley communications firm signs deal with electronics giant Sony  

COMMUNICATIONS firm Onecom has signed an exclusive deal with electronics giant Sony Mobile to sell and develop smart devices in the UK.

Sony will collaborate with Onecom, based in Whiteley, on a range of products and solutions involving devices and objects connected by the internet – a technology known as the ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT).

The first product to be offered through the collaboration is Tracking Solutions from Sony, a form of GPS technology that, unlike conventional satellite navigation, works indoors.

Darren Ridge, CEO at Onecom, said: ‘This agreement confirms Onecom’s position as an innovator and leader in IoT in the UK and beyond.

‘We’re already seeing the immense benefits that come with IoT technology, yet we are only scratching the surface of the possibilities.’