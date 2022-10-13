Whiteley law firm celebrates 30 years of success on the south coast in style

Whiteley law firm Shoosmiths is celebrating 30 years of success on the South Coast with an award-winning real estate practice and one of the most highly rated corporate teams in the country.

Since launching in Hampshire in 1992, Shoosmiths’ Solent office is now home to one of the biggest and most diverse legal teams in the region with female staff accounting for 78 per cent of the 120 team members.

Partners from the Solent office invited their clients to mark the special occasion with them in early September as they celebrated at sea.

Shoosmiths' Paula Swain and David Jackson celebrate their hitting their Solent 30.

As they sailed The Solent in an exclusive party on the Princess Caroline, attendees enjoyed speeches from Paula Swain and Shoosmiths’ CEO David Jackson.

The Solent office is also home to business-to-business debt recovery, domestic conveyancing, employment, pensions, general commercial, commercial litigation, tax, banking, and finance. It also houses one of only a few specialist marine and aviation finance practices in the south east.

Partner Paula Swain heads Shoosmiths’ Solent office while partner Jonathan Smart, heads Solent’s disputes and litigations team.

Paula Swain said: ‘Shoosmiths’ Solent is proud to be one of the most long-established law firms in the area and has a range of experts and advisors at the very top of their game.

‘We have one of the best corporate teams in the country, an award-winning real estate team as well as a well-established marine law practice. With the Solent region finally having its time in the spotlight as the freeport is developed, we are in an excellent position to grow alongside our clients in the market.’

Paula puts the success of the office firmly down to its people, which she hopes will increase over the coming years.

Paula added: ‘There is a diverse range of talent in Solent, experienced lawyers and young paralegals. ‘There is a wonderful mix of senior partners who have been here for several years and those who are just starting out on their journey in law.

