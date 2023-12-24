Whiteley Shopping Centre announces the addition of Greggs in New Year
Taking to Facebook on Friday, December 22, the shopping centre posted that it will be adding Greggs to the list of shops that are on offer at the venue. The announcement has caused a lot of excitement and although Whiteley Shopping Centre does not have an opening or a dedicated unit for the bakery, it is expected that the new Greggs will be opening next year.
In a Facebook post on the Whiteley Shopping Centre page, it said: “Greggs is soon to make its debut in Whiteley. Get ready for the mouthwatering delights, including their legendary sausage rolls and much more.”