Whiteley Shopping Centre announces the addition of Greggs in New Year

Whiteley Shopping Centre has announced that it will be welcoming one of the biggest bakery chains in the UK in the New Year.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Dec 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 14:05 GMT
Taking to Facebook on Friday, December 22, the shopping centre posted that it will be adding Greggs to the list of shops that are on offer at the venue. The announcement has caused a lot of excitement and although Whiteley Shopping Centre does not have an opening or a dedicated unit for the bakery, it is expected that the new Greggs will be opening next year.

In a Facebook post on the Whiteley Shopping Centre page, it said: “Greggs is soon to make its debut in Whiteley. Get ready for the mouthwatering delights, including their legendary sausage rolls and much more.”

Whiteley Shopping Centre is already home to Subway, Baja Mexicali, Five Guys, Bar + Block, Jurassic Grill and much more. For more information about the shopping centre and the shops there, click here.

