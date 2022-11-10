Whiteley Shopping Centre jeweller stays true to 103-year tradition with Boxing Day closure

Beaverbrooks - managing director Anna Blackburn and chariman Mark Adlestone

Beaverbrooks, a family-owned jeweller, will continue its 103-year tradition of closing on Boxing Day across its 70 stores including these and all colleagues will get an extra week’s pay in December. It comes after an extra £500 cost of living payment was made to employees in October.

Managing director Anna Blackburn, said: ‘In Beaverbrooks’ 103-year history we have never opened on Boxing Day, to give our amazing colleagues more time to spend with their families and thank them for their hard work throughout the year. As a business run on strong family values this is something that has always been incredibly important to us, and this year our 70 stores will remain closed on the date once again, to allow our people to enjoy well-earned time with their loved ones after the busy Christmas period.

‘We know it is a challenging time for many people and to support our colleagues, as well as giving them more time to spend with family over the festive season, we will continue our tradition of an extra week’s salary in December for all colleagues to show our appreciation for their hard work. This comes in addition to an investment of £500,000 in cost-of-living payments made in October to all colleagues (£500 one off payment per colleague), providing further financial support in line with increasing costs.