Why University of Portsmouth Business School is proud to sponsor Business Excellence Awards 2022

Peter Hooley (left) with editor of The News Mark Waldron at a lunch for winners of the Business Excellence Awards last year

The University of Portsmouth Business School is leading our list of sponsors supporting the awards, which are in their 20th year and will see a total of 17 honours handed out at a black tie ceremony at Portsmouth Guildhall on April 29.

Peter Hooley, Director of Business Development, Business Services and Research Office, Faculty of Business and Law at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Last year the private sector provided employment to 82.5 per cent of the UK workforce.

‘This shows how the business community touches a large part of all of our lives and that successful businesses are fundamental to our communities, our culture and our society.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

University of Portsmouth Business School is headline sponsor

‘As a University and Business School, our civic role and responsibilities are of great importance. It provides opportunities for businesses to meet our students and staff, share ideas, work together and grow while pushing forward the boundaries of knowledge through research and collaborative innovation.

‘For this and many other reasons, Portsmouth Business School is proud to sponsor these important awards.’

The News Business Excellence Awards 2022, which are free to enter and recognise the best in business in the region, are now open for entries.

As well as entrants, we’re looking for businesses to step forward as sponsors for the categories to help ensure the awards go ahead in style.

Citrus IT Support is sponsor of Medium Business of the Year

Sponsors already on board include Portsmouth City Council, HSDC, BAE Systems and Citrus IT Support.Winners will be announced at a gala dinner and ceremony to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall - the highlight of the business year in the city.

The event will also be live streamed, allowing people to watch from home and meaning the awards reach a much bigger audience.

The awards night will be hosted by Portsmouth-born BBC South Today news presenter Anjana Gadgil.Special guest speaker will be Paralympic gold medallist and University of Portsmouth graduate Lauren Steadman, who received an MBE in the New Year Honours.

Cross-section of businesses will be recognised by prestigious awards

Portsmouth City Council is sponsor of Creative/Cultural/Visitor Business of the Year

The News is proud to stage the 2022 Business Excellence Awards, which will recognise a cross-section of businesses and the vital role they play in the success of the region.

The prestigious awards ceremony will take place on April 29 at Portsmouth Guildhall and will be attended by more than 300 guests, as well as being live-streamed.

Category sponsorship packages are available at £2,750 plus VAT and include tickets. E-mail [email protected] for details.

Tickets are £80 plus VAT for the three-course black tie dinner and are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/portsmouth-news-business-excellence-awards-2022-tickets-245714427467

HSDC is sponsor of Employer of the Year

For more information and to enter the awards, please go to portsmouthbusinessexcellence.co.uk or e-mail Linda Pritchard on [email protected]

BAE Systems is sponsor of Company CSR Initiative of the Year