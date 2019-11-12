Wickham woman gets crowned Business Owner of the Year

A BUSINESS owner has won big after nearly 20 years in business.

Lisa Lavis, managing director and owner of Glow - a design and digital studio in Wickham - has been named Woman Business Owner of the Year at the Women in Business awards 2019.

The awards recognise achievements by women in business across the Thames Valley and the south.

Following her nomination, Lisa was announced as a finalist in September with the award ceremony at Oakley Court Hotel in Windsor on Thursday, October 3.

The business was founded by Lisa in 2000 and celebrated its 19th year in business earlier this year, as well as its highest turnover to date.

Lisa has created a culture at the firm that encourages flexibility in the workplace and has allowed the company to flourish.

The Woman Business Owner of the Year category focuses on seeking nominations from entrepreneurial women who have founded and are running their own company, as well as women who are showing exceptional abilities in leading and mentoring other women and who have led their businesses to achieve significant results in the past year.

Lisa said it was the biggest challenge of her career to date.

She said: ‘I’m proud to have had the resolve, determination and vision to continue with Glow after it suffered a 40 per cent drop in sales in 2008/2009.

‘It was mid and post-recession and Glow had to make big changes. We stopped taking salaries, two directors chose to leave; amicably, and I was left as the only decision maker. We re-branded as just ‘Glow’, repositioned as a design agency and started building the name, the brand and company once again.

‘We attracted new clients, firmed up our processes, stepped up our negotiating skills and won a number of key contracts and we’ve just had, year-end May 2019, our best sales year in the entire 19-year history of Glow.

‘It’s a huge privilege to be the captain of Glow’s ship. I work with a team, who produce brilliant work every day, make me laugh and live and work by the same aligned values.’