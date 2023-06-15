Wightlink Commercial Director Phil Delaney with Dr Luke Helmer in the laboratory

The oysters were sourced from an estuary in Wales and have now been placed on a newly-created reef on the bed of the River Hamble.

Dr Luke Helmer organised the sessions as part of the Blue Marine Foundation’s ongoing programme to restore native oysters to the Solent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wightlink already hosts oyster nurseries in the Lymington River, near its ferry port, for Blue Marine Foundation where millions of larvae are being released into the Solent.

Oysters improve water quality as just one of them can filter up to 200 litres of water every day.

They are also ‘ecosystem engineers’, providing a home for more than 130 other sea creatures in the Solent region.

Reefs also have the potential act as a natural defence against coastal erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1972 and 2006, the Solent supported the largest native oyster fishery in Europe.

But since then, the oyster population has fallen significantly and the fishery collapsed in 2013.

Across the UK, native oyster reefs have declined by 95 per cent as a result of overfishing, pollution, disease, habitat loss and other pressures.

Delaney said: ‘I enjoyed getting involved in cleaning the oysters ready for their new home in Solent waters and am delighted we at Wightlink are playing our part in the restoration project.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad