Wightlink ferry firm honoured for its use of local produce

FERRY firm Wightlink has been recognised for promoting local produce.

Wightlink, which operates from Portsmouth, has been awarded a Gold Wight Marque by the Royal Isle of Wight Agricultural Society.

Chief executive Keith Greenfield said: ‘We’re delighted to introduce our customers to top quality Island produce by selling it on board. We have established strong links with our Island partners and hope to develop them still further in future.’

A celebratory tasting event was held on board Wightlink’s flagship St Clare this month where more than 20 firms showcased their produce.