Wilko Closures in Hampshire: Here are the stores that could be closing in Havant, Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Southampton

With Wilko currently in administration and hoping to find a new buyer, there is a chance that a number of stores, if not all of them, will be closing down.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

Wilko stores all across the country have put up ‘everything must go’ signs in their windows as they prepare for the worst outcome since going into administration.

If the company cannot find a buyer, all of the stores will be closing down in the near future and if a buyer does step forward, some store closures may be necessary to deal with the financial issues.

In Hampshire, there are a number of Wilko shops and here is a list of eight stores that could close:

With the company in administration and a huge sale under way, the future for Wilko is unknown.
PORTSMOUTH

  • Arundel Shopping Centre, 29 Arundel St, Portsmouth PO1 1NB

HAVANT

  • The Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant PO9 1UW

WATERLOOVILLE

  • 12/14, Dukes Walk, Waterlooville PO7 7HS

FAREHAM

  • Market Quay Shopping Centre, 74 West St, Fareham PO16 0JN

SOUTHAMPTON

  • Unit 1B, D, Park St, Shirley, Southampton SO16 4RJ
  • Unit 4, west quay retail park, Southampton SO15 1BA

BORDON

  • The Forest Community Centre, Forest Rd, Bordon GU35 0BJ

BASINGSTOKE

  • The Malls Shopping Centre, 4 Loddon Mall, Basingstoke RG21 7HY
