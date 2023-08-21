Wilko Closures in Hampshire: Here are the stores that could be closing in Havant, Portsmouth, Waterlooville and Southampton
Wilko stores all across the country have put up ‘everything must go’ signs in their windows as they prepare for the worst outcome since going into administration.
If the company cannot find a buyer, all of the stores will be closing down in the near future and if a buyer does step forward, some store closures may be necessary to deal with the financial issues.
In Hampshire, there are a number of Wilko shops and here is a list of eight stores that could close:
PORTSMOUTH
- Arundel Shopping Centre, 29 Arundel St, Portsmouth PO1 1NB
HAVANT
- The Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant PO9 1UW
WATERLOOVILLE
- 12/14, Dukes Walk, Waterlooville PO7 7HS
FAREHAM
- Market Quay Shopping Centre, 74 West St, Fareham PO16 0JN
SOUTHAMPTON
- Unit 1B, D, Park St, Shirley, Southampton SO16 4RJ
- Unit 4, west quay retail park, Southampton SO15 1BA
BORDON
-
The Forest Community Centre, Forest Rd, Bordon GU35 0BJ
BASINGSTOKE
- The Malls Shopping Centre, 4 Loddon Mall, Basingstoke RG21 7HY