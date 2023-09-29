Wilko collapse: Pictures show empty store as discount retailer shuts up shop in Fareham's Market Quay Shopping Centre
The popular retailer, at the Market Quay Shopping Centre in Fareham’s West Street, served its last customers during its final day of business on Thursday, September 28. A sign in the window of the empty site reads: “This store is now closed. The management and staff thank you for your custom.”
The branch is the latest to close after the business’ administrators failed to secure a buyer for the chain or the majority of its stores. It follows the closure of Wilko’s Waterlooville site – in Dukes Walk – on September 24 and the Havant branch in the Meridian Shopping Centre.
The Wilko in Arundel Street in Portsmouth City Centre will close next month, on Tuesday, October 3.
The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand.