Fareham’s Wilko store has closed forever as the discount homeware chain continues to shut its shops across the UK.

The popular retailer, at the Market Quay Shopping Centre in Fareham’s West Street, served its last customers during its final day of business on Thursday, September 28. A sign in the window of the empty site reads: “This store is now closed. The management and staff thank you for your custom.”

NOW READ: Wilko announces date it will close in Portsmouth

The branch is the latest to close after the business’ administrators failed to secure a buyer for the chain or the majority of its stores. It follows the closure of Wilko’s Waterlooville site – in Dukes Walk – on September 24 and the Havant branch in the Meridian Shopping Centre.

The Wilko in Arundel Street in Portsmouth City Centre will close next month, on Tuesday, October 3.

The Wilko brand will not disappear entirely from the UK high street after The Range agreed to buy Wilko’s brand.

1 . Closure of Wilko in West Street, Fareham Wilko in West Street, Fareham, which has now closed. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Closure of Wilko in West Street, Fareham Wilko in West Street, Fareham, which has now closed. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Closure of Wilko in West Street, Fareham Wilko in West Street, Fareham, which has now closed. Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales