News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Wilko: Fears that retail chain could shut high street stores in ‘turnaround programme’ aimed at slashing costs

A prominent high-street retain chain is in the ‘early stages’ of a major shakeup – with fears that stores might close.
By Freddie Webb
Published 23rd May 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read

Wilko is understood to have been considering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), according to the Daily Mirror. The discount giant currently has stores in Arundel Shopping Centre in the centre of Portsmouth, The Meridian Shopping Centre in Havant, Dukes Walk in Waterlooville, Market Quay Shopping Centre in West Street, Fareham, and across Hampshire.

A CVA allows a business to restructure but continue trading as normal. This means that shops could be closed and rent will be negotiated to keep costs down in some situations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Lidl to close Cowplain store

Wilko stores could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-upWilko stores could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Wilko stores could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
Most Popular

CEO Mark Jackson made a statement yesterday about a new ‘turnaround programme’. There is no direct mention of stores shutting in the statement, but the CEO said Wilko is currently going through the phase of stabilising the business.

He said: ‘We announced the start of our turnaround programme to drive Wilko forward in January, complete with a new streamlined senior team and a strategic plan to first stabilise the business and then implement a growth strategy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Lee-on-the-Solent entrepreneur's new online selling platform BuyIndie shortlisted for award months after launch

‘We’re in the early stages of the turnaround and, as is usual, the directors continue to explore all options for Wilko’s long-term future.’ Mr Jackson added that he is ‘confident with the right actions’ that Wilko will continue to be a ‘key feature’ on the high street.

As reported by Bloomberg, the chain has approached PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to explore various restructuring options. Cost-cutting measures have been implemented since the beginning of the year – with 400 jobs being cut.

Related topics:WilkoPortsmouthHavantWest Street