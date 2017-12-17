Wine bar to reopen as pub

AN ESTABLISHED wine bar is be to taken over and reopened as a village pub.

The Wickham Wine Bar & Restaurant in Wickham Square has been bought by new owners Dizzie Bruce and Frank Dixie who plan to open in the new year as The Square Cow.

Manager of the new pub Jason Cunningham said: ‘We want to do two or three weeks work to the place to update it but we are still keeping all the old features.

‘We want it to be a cosy, friendly pub and our menu will have homemade pies and traditional homemade pub food.’