Woman who called up Portsmouth firm about job now celebrates being driving force at company
Wild Recruitment, in Arundel Street, has promoted Danielle McNally to divisional manager for driving – 10 years after she frantically called the agency about a telesales job.
Danielle was interviewed for the role she wanted but staff at the branch realised she’d make a better recruitment consultant. So she started work at Wild and has been promoted a number of times leading to her latest position, managing a team that covers the whole conurbation.
The mother-of-one said: “I didn’t even know what recruitment was when I called the branch about the telesales job – and was surprised when they suggested I join them. I started working on the commercial desk and really enjoyed it and a decade on I have my own team.
“In 2017 I moved to the driving division so I have a lot of experience in the sector. We supply all types and classes of driver and the industry is busy at the moment, with a lot of clients looking for growth.
“We are always looking for good drivers including those for delivery, van and HGV roles.
“We have some large private sector clients and supply drivers who work across Portsmouth and Southampton and all the neighbouring places. Other clients include local authorities and we supply drivers for bin lorries and related vehicles.
“We are looking to add to our driving team, so I’m hoping someone calls about a tele-sales job and we can snap them up.”
Michelle Merritt, managing director of the business, which has branches in Poole in Dorset, Milton Keynes and London and is part of Berry Recruitment Group (BRG), said: “This is a well-deserved promotion. And it shows that within the business there is a promotion pathway and those who want to can work their way upwards. Recruitment is not just about getting the best staff for clients, it’s about getting the best staff for yourselves.
“Our team were quick to spot Danielle’s potential when she came in about a sales job and she adapted quickly to recruitment and has all the necessary qualities. She is driven and tenacious but also personable and friendly. I know that our driving division will grow quickly with Danielle behind the wheel.”
