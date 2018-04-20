Women not considering trade jobs says survey

NEW research has found that careers in construction trades are not being considered by women in the south east despite a strong public desire to see more females in the sector.

The survey conducted by Able Skills showed 80 per cent of women said no one had ever discussed a career in construction trades with them with 49 per cent of them being concerned they would not being taken seriously.

Gary Measures, Managing Director of Able Skills, which runs construction training, said: ‘The public want to see more women in the construction trades industry and trust them to deliver a good job.

‘Proving that women’s concerns about not being taken seriously and facing prejudice are unfounded.

‘We really want to encourage more females to consider a career in construction trades and are really pleased to see that the younger generations may break down some of the barriers.’

For more information about construction training courses and qualifications visit ableskills.co.uk.