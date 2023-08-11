News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

‘Wonderful to see’ – University of Portsmouth nominated for four national cybersecurity awards

The University of Portsmouth has demonstrated its expertise in the field of cybercrime and cybersecurity.
By Simon Carter
Published 11th Aug 2023, 09:19 BST- 2 min read
Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of PortsmouthProfessor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth
Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth

They have been shortlisted for four prestigious categories at the upcoming National Cyber Awards 2023.

UoP has been nominated for the title of Cyber University of the Year, a recognition of its outstanding contributions to cyber-related education and learning as well as research and innovation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accolades continue with their Cybercrime Awareness Clinic clinching two finalist nominations – one for the Cyber Awareness Award and another for the Alan Turing Award.

These nominations highlight the Clinic’s exceptional efforts in increasing cyber awareness and ensuring the digital safety of the most vulnerable in society.

Most Popular

Finally, UoP student Ben Bradstock has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Cyber Student of the Year category.

The Cybercrime Awareness Clinic is situated within the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the UoP and is now part of the newly-established Centre for Cybercrime and Economic Crime.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It offers cybercrime awareness advice to a wide range of individuals and organisations, including community groups, educational institutions and small to medium enterprises.

The clinic’s proactive approach also involves cutting-edge research into cybercrime awareness and prevention strategies at a national and international level.

Now in their fifth year, the awards bring together Government, academia and the cyber industry to acknowledge exceptional contributions. This year’s ceremony will take place on September 25 in London.

Graeme Bigger CBE, Director General of the National Crime Agency, says: “These awards allow us to recognise the exceptional work undertaken every day to tackle cybercrime and increase the UK’s resilience against this threat.”

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the UoP, said: “It's wonderful to see the hard work and determination of the University team and our students being recognised on a national stage.

"As finalists in highly competitive and distinguished categories, the University is set to make its mark at this year’s National Cyber Awards and reinforce its reputation as a leading institution in cybercrime and cybersecurity education and research.”

Related topics:University of Portsmouth