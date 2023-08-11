‘Wonderful to see’ – University of Portsmouth nominated for four national cybersecurity awards

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth

They have been shortlisted for four prestigious categories at the upcoming National Cyber Awards 2023.

UoP has been nominated for the title of Cyber University of the Year, a recognition of its outstanding contributions to cyber-related education and learning as well as research and innovation.

The accolades continue with their Cybercrime Awareness Clinic clinching two finalist nominations – one for the Cyber Awareness Award and another for the Alan Turing Award.

These nominations highlight the Clinic’s exceptional efforts in increasing cyber awareness and ensuring the digital safety of the most vulnerable in society.

Finally, UoP student Ben Bradstock has been shortlisted as a finalist in the Cyber Student of the Year category.

The Cybercrime Awareness Clinic is situated within the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at the UoP and is now part of the newly-established Centre for Cybercrime and Economic Crime.

It offers cybercrime awareness advice to a wide range of individuals and organisations, including community groups, educational institutions and small to medium enterprises.

The clinic’s proactive approach also involves cutting-edge research into cybercrime awareness and prevention strategies at a national and international level.

Now in their fifth year, the awards bring together Government, academia and the cyber industry to acknowledge exceptional contributions. This year’s ceremony will take place on September 25 in London.

Graeme Bigger CBE, Director General of the National Crime Agency, says: “These awards allow us to recognise the exceptional work undertaken every day to tackle cybercrime and increase the UK’s resilience against this threat.”

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the UoP, said: “It's wonderful to see the hard work and determination of the University team and our students being recognised on a national stage.