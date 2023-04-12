Working mum Rochelle nominated for prestigious 2023 Our Health Heroes award

Rochelle Sampson-Clarke

Project Management Degree Apprentice Rochelle Sampson-Clarke is a finalist in the Apprentice of the Year category at the 2023 Our Health Heroes Awards.

Joining Solent in 2019, Rochelle was part of the first cohort of Project Management Degree Apprentices for the Trust, working in the estates management team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just over three years, she has made a tremendous impact, despite having no prior project management experience.

‘Rochelle gives her all to every project, recognising that often it is the small details that can have the most impact,’ said Solent NHS Trust’s Nicola White, who nominated Rochelle.

‘An example of this was when she produced a welcome sign in Makaton - a language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to enable people to communicate - for one of our children’s centres.

‘This bespoke signage was an immediate hit with young patients and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Not content with the challenges of a degree, Rochelle has completed a Personal Development Leadership programme delivered by Solent. This has given her the opportunity to learn leadership techniques and people management skills to provide a basis from which she may become a future leader.’

Rochelle also plays an active role on the Association for Project Management’s Women in Project Management Committee, chairing a mental health and wellbeing sub-group.

Last year, she also addressed over 250 people at the Women in Project Management Conference held in London and has taken part in talks about project management careers and apprenticeships to school children in Portsmouth.

Now entering her final year, working mum Rochelle has successfully managed the challenge of working full-time while studying and juggling family life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Rochelle shows a real willingness to learn and work collaboratively and respectfully with internal and external stakeholders,’ added line manager Ben Meehan. ‘Rochelle is a superb ambassador for Solent NHS Trust’s Estates and Facilities team. She works incredibly hard and shows great passion, commitment and professionalism in everything she does.’