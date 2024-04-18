Would you like to be part of life-saving team in Hampshire?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head of Operations, Gaynor Davies told us : “We have set our heart on expanding in parts of Hampshire and as such need new host sites and volunteers to form life-saving teams which will result in more hens being saved from slaughter before starting them on the road to a free-range retirement as much loved pets.

We can’t do it without the support of the public so we’re looking for someone with a property that would lend itself to becoming an ideal rehoming site and who is willing to commit to 8-10 weekends each year. If any of your readers have a property that might fit the bill, we’d love to hear from them please!”

Rehoming hens is completed on one day and to ensure all hens go off to a happy home, a secure building (shed or barn or stable) with electricity, a water supply and reasonable parking for 6+ vehicles is needed. Storage for equipment and good road access are big plusses.

The charity is also keen to build a new team of volunteers who enjoy the camaraderie of doing a good deed and working as part of a team. Anyone interested in learning more is invited to check out the charity’s web page at bhwt.org.uk/volunteer and apply for a role.

Gaynor added : “Ideally if you live in Hampshire or surrounding areas and would like to know more about what’s involved, we’d love a no obligation chicken chat with you!

Just think of the feelgood fact you’ll get from saving hundreds of feathery lives every year – there’s nothing quite like it”!