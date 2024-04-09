Yankee Candle shuts at Gunwharf Quays as high street chain leaves Portsmouth
The Yankee Candle shop at unit 93 Gunwharf Quays launched an "everything must go" sale last month and a sign which read "store closing down" appeared in the shopfront. It shut for the final time on Monday, April 1 2024. The popular scented candle retailer opened in the summer of 2018.
The brand has more than 575 locations, and its products are sold at more than 35,000 shops.
A Gunwharf Quays spokesperson: “We’re sorry to see Yankee Candle close, and our thoughts are with those impacted by the closure. Creating a vibrant, varied retail destination is our priority and we’re always looking for ways to provide our guests with new experiences. To keep the mix of restaurants and shops on offer at Gunwharf Quays fresh and relevant to our guests, we’re constantly talking to brands about opening up new spaces. We’re looking forward to sharing more details about some of the brands coming to the outlet soon.”
Yankee Candle has been approached for more information.
