Claire Lomas, keynote speaker at Hampshire Chamber’s Boat Show lunch, with (from left) Brian Clark (British Marine’s Head of Public Affairs), Paul Gullett (BM President); Ross McNally (Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive), Peter Taylor (Paris Smith) and Matthew Beckwith (BM Chairman).

Representing dozens of companies and organisations, they networked at a drinks reception before sitting down to dine at the Leonardo Royal Grand Harbour Hotel, just yards from the show itself.

Recognised as the signature event on the Chamber’s social calendar, the lunch featured a keynote address from disability campaigner and former top equestrian Claire Lomas MBE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paralysed from the chest down after a riding accident 16 years ago, she shared her insight on how to stay resilient in the face of challenges, a theme she related to the business world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire said: “Life is full of ups and downs, whether in your personal life or business, and hopefully my story shows that you can achieve your goals with perseverance and a can-do attitude.”

Introducing her to the audience, Hampshire Chamber Chief Executive and Executive Chairman Ross McNally said: “Claire is an inspiration.”

In staging the lunch, Hampshire Chamber marked 54 years of continuous involvement since the first Southampton Boat Show took place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has since grown to become Britain’s biggest festival of boating and watersports.

Ross said: “Half a century in and with the continual partnership of the Chamber, the show attracts thousands of visitors every year and makes a dynamic contribution to our economy.

“It serves to demonstrates that if people and organisations work together, we can be confident of unlocking the potential of our region and, despite the pressures on the economy right now, we can still knock the ball out of the park.”

Peter Taylor, Senior Partner of law firm and lunch sponsor Paris Smith, said: “We are both proud and privileged to sponsor this key annual event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter, also the President of the Chamber, added: “The Boat Show here in Hampshire is a flagship event attracting interest from across the UK and further afield. Its impact for the marine sector and the visitor economy is significant.”

Among lunch attendees were representatives of Boat Show owner and organiser British Marine, the sector’s national trade association.

President Paul Gullett praised the Chamber for its ongoing contribution to the show and the wider marine industry, adding that he expected around 100,000 visitors for this year’s event.