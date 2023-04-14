Young engineer joins team of Fareham engineering firm Barnbrook Systems

Pictured from left, Barnbrook Systems' head of engineering Andrew Gordon, head of administration Jane Hughes and mechanical engineer Harley Norgate

Barnbrook Systems Ltd has recruited 22-year-old Harley Norgate who joins the 35-strong team at the multiple award-winning firm as it continues to grow and develop cutting-edge systems and services.

Harley, of Wickham, attended Fareham College where he completed a level 2 NVQ qualification in mechanical engineering and has more than five years’ experience.

He said: ‘It is going incredibly well at Barnbrook Systems. Every day is different and I am learning lots of new techniques and skills all of the time. I enjoy working on the factory floor with the engineering and manufacturing machines and technology.

‘I am looking forward to gaining more skills and qualifications, and advancing my career at Barnbrook Systems.’

Barnbrook Systems has built a strong track record of success in recruiting promising young talent – including trainees and graduate design engineers – as well as retaining experienced employees who stay on past retirement age.

Andrew Gordon, head of engineering, said: ‘Harley is enthusiastic, has a great attitude and is keen to learn. He has fitted in extremely well and is already making a fantastic contibution to the success of the company.’

Barnbrook Systems is an advanced engineering and manufacturing business which supplies bespoke solutions and services along with accompanying products for multiple sectors, including rail, aviation, aerospace, defence, security, maritime and commercial industries.

The family-owned company, based in Fareham Park Road, is continuing to develop cutting-edge technology in its long tradition of innovation for multiple markets. Its founder Tony Barnett died last year.

Andrew Barnett, who is leading the senior management team at Barnbrook Systems, said: ‘It is amazing to think that Harley wasn’t even born when the company was founded 45 years ago. I feel it is a fitting legacy to my father, that the youth are helping to drive the innovation and be part of our growth plans.