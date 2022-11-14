The event was put on by Unloc and Verizon Business as part of the I Am programme and was hosted by The Queens Hotel, Portsmouth. Throughout a day of inspiration and learning, students made ‘thought feathers’ to build angel wings, creating a unique and bespoke piece of art to celebrate the event.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, spoke about creating change through politics. He said: ‘The power to shape the future shouldn’t belong to just a few, but to all of us. It was a pleasure to chat with some of Portsmouth’s young people as they learn with Unloc how to connect, collaborate, and make lasting impact in our city and in a rapidly changing world.’

Young people from Portsmouth gathered at The Queens Hotel on Saturday to discuss equality, diversity and inclusion and her from a number of changemakers with a view to exploring activism through art. Pictured - Speaker Tally Aslam of Community Project Portsmouth Pride Photos by Alex Shute

Roni Edwards is the organiser of the Pamodzi Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Awards. He spoke about ‘values based activism’. Duke Harrison-Hunter Hunter, equality, diversity, and inclusion officer at Pompey in the Community, spoke about ‘overcoming adversity and change from within’. The Football Black List 2020 Award Winner who has mentored and supported young people with complex needs delivered an inspiring speech.

Samo White, a transgender artist and activist, who is also a creative arts BTEC ambassador for Pearson, highlighted the importance of activism through the arts.

Tally Aslam, chairperson of Portsmouth Pride which aims to be more than just an LGBTQ+ parade and gathering said Pride was a ‘community project’.

The final speaker was Unloc's own managing director Hayden Taylor who spoke to the students about his journey as a student leader and the ‘valuable lessons’ he's learnt along the way.

Kate Pearce, head of communications and connections at The Queens Hotel, said: ‘With events like these inspiring the younger generation, the future is sure to be bright.’

A spokesperson for Unloc, said: ‘It was an amazing day full of open minded debate and conversation, some amazing ideas, shared experiences and artist input. Thank you to all our wonderful young people who got involved, and to our amazing guest speakers for their time.’