The Your Healthy Living event took place on Sunday March 24 at The Village Hotel Portsmouth and raised more than £450 for The Real Junk Food Project – a charity which intercepts surplus food to provide nutritious meals to those in need. In addition to raising money, the event also provided 40 stalls offering great health advice, knowledge and eco products.

Organiser Jeannette Jones, left, and helper Penny Plimmer.

Juliette Willsteed, in pink, of Lake Therapies.

Sammy Fretwell, centre.

Sophie Rippin of Arbonne.

